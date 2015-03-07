March 6 Oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp
is looking for a buyer, hurt by the fall in crude oil
prices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people
familiar with the situation.
The report said it is unclear who is likely to bid for the
company and there is no guarantee it will be sold. (on.wsj.com/1BX5Ckn)
The Denver-based company in February posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit and slashed its 2015
capital budget, as crude oil prices fell more than 50 percent
since June.
Whiting, North Dakota's largest oil producer, has market
capital of $5.68 billion as of Friday.
Up to Friday's close, the company's stock had plunged 52
percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)