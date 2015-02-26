(Refiles to fix punctuation in second paragraph)

By Ernest Scheyder

WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 26 North Dakota's largest oil producer, Whiting Petroleum Corp, struck a confident tone for 2015 on Thursday, saying it will hydraulically fracture all wells it drills even as peers scale back, but its bold tactic prompted a sharp drop in its share price.

Executives said they were sure that the company can still make a profit with oil prices around $50 per barrel.

Whiting shares dropped three percent as details of the plan were announced on a conference call Thursday morning and were down more than 8 percent in afternoon trading.

Though the company has cut capex in half for 2015, some analysts said a deeper reduction is needed.

The Denver-based company plans to drill and frack 265 wells this year, mostly in North Dakota but also in Colorado's Niobrara shale formation. The number is at least 15 percent lower from 2014, though final levels for last year won't be disclosed until filings set for release Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Rather than hold off on fracking some wells, a step North Dakota rival Continental Resources Inc has taken, Chief Executive Jim Volker said Whiting is moving forward.

Volker and fellow executives said the key to remaining profitable while still fracking lies in improving technology and processes that can push well costs below $7 million, cheaper than many peers. Fracking normally eats up 60 percent of a well's total cost.

"We are relying on ourselves to make money in the current environment," Volker said on the call, which came the day after Whiting posted profit far below Wall Street expectations. .

"We're designed, and continue to design into 2016, our operations to make money at current oil prices."

Whiting outlined new cement lining techniques and fracking methods it says will save money. Whiting executives added they're successfully negotiating lower prices with oilfield service providers.

The company's well costs are roughly $6.5 million in North Dakota's Bakken shale, down about 20 percent from a year ago, executives said.

"We will still drill 265 wells and we're confident in their returns at current even $50 oil prices," Volker said.

Whiting expects production to only rise 6 percent this year, even after its November acquisition of smaller rival Kodiak Oil and Gas.

Production in North Dakota will be flat, meaning the small output rise will be fueled by operations in Colorado, where Whiting believes some 6,600 wells could be drilled.

Continental has told Wall Street its production could rise as much as 20 percent this year. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Meredith Mazzilli)