(Refiles to fix punctuation in second paragraph)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 26 North Dakota's largest
oil producer, Whiting Petroleum Corp, struck a confident
tone for 2015 on Thursday, saying it will hydraulically fracture
all wells it drills even as peers scale back, but its bold
tactic prompted a sharp drop in its share price.
Executives said they were sure that the company can still
make a profit with oil prices around $50 per barrel.
Whiting shares dropped three percent as details of the plan
were announced on a conference call Thursday morning and were
down more than 8 percent in afternoon trading.
Though the company has cut capex in half for 2015, some
analysts said a deeper reduction is needed.
The Denver-based company plans to drill and frack 265 wells
this year, mostly in North Dakota but also in Colorado's
Niobrara shale formation. The number is at least 15 percent
lower from 2014, though final levels for last year won't be
disclosed until filings set for release Friday with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
Rather than hold off on fracking some wells, a step North
Dakota rival Continental Resources Inc has taken, Chief
Executive Jim Volker said Whiting is moving forward.
Volker and fellow executives said the key to remaining
profitable while still fracking lies in improving technology and
processes that can push well costs below $7 million, cheaper
than many peers. Fracking normally eats up 60 percent of a
well's total cost.
"We are relying on ourselves to make money in the current
environment," Volker said on the call, which came the day after
Whiting posted profit far below Wall Street expectations.
.
"We're designed, and continue to design into 2016, our
operations to make money at current oil prices."
Whiting outlined new cement lining techniques and fracking
methods it says will save money. Whiting executives added
they're successfully negotiating lower prices with oilfield
service providers.
The company's well costs are roughly $6.5 million in North
Dakota's Bakken shale, down about 20 percent from a year ago,
executives said.
"We will still drill 265 wells and we're confident in their
returns at current even $50 oil prices," Volker said.
Whiting expects production to only rise 6 percent this year,
even after its November acquisition of smaller rival Kodiak Oil
and Gas.
Production in North Dakota will be flat, meaning the small
output rise will be fueled by operations in Colorado, where
Whiting believes some 6,600 wells could be drilled.
Continental has told Wall Street its production could rise
as much as 20 percent this year.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and
Meredith Mazzilli)