WILLISTON, N.D. Feb 25 Whiting Petroleum Corp
, North Dakota's largest oil producer, reported a
quarterly loss on Wednesday of roughly $350 million as it wrote
down the value of land amid declining crude prices.
The company posted a net loss of $353.7 million, or $2.68
per share, compared with a net loss of $59.3 million, or 50
cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Whiting recorded an impairment charge for the quarter of
$587 million on land in Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota and
Utah it is not currently developing due to a more-than 50
percent drop in crude prices since last June.
Production rose 32 percent during the quarter to 12.1
million barrels of oil equivalent.
For 2015, Whiting announced a capital budget of $2 billion
and expects to produce 59.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese)