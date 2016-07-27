GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks tiptoe higher, dollar holds most gains as optimism inches back
July 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a worse-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday as production fell and crude prices dropped.
The weak results reflect the broad uncertainty affecting the oil industry as depressed prices erode profitability.
Whiting posted a second-quarter net loss of $301 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $149.3 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding $1.4 million in fees to cancel drilling rig contracts early, as well as other one-time items, the company lost 70 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 46 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production fell 22 percent to 12.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Despite the drop and weak oil prices, Whiting said it will add a drilling rig in North Dakota in October.
Whiting has been converting much of its debt into common shares in recent months, completing $810 million worth of debt-to-equity conversions so far this year.
In May, for instance, the Denver-based company converted $476.3 million of outstanding convertible notes into common stock.
Shares of Whiting fell 1.4 percent to $7.25 in after-hours trading. The stock fell 5.9 percent in regular Tuesday trading. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and Steve Orlofsky)
