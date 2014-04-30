April 30 Whiting Petroleum Corp, which produces oil and natural gas in North Dakota and Colorado, said on Wednesday its quarterly profit rose 27 percent.

The company posted first-quarter net income of $109.1 million, or 91 cents per share, compared with $85.9 million, or 72 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production rose 12 percent to roughly 100,065 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)