Feb 26 Oil and natural gas producer Whiting
Petroleum Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as
the company said its exploration, production and interest costs
spiked, but met Wall Street expectations.
For the fourth quarter, Whiting posted a net loss of $59.3
million, or 50 cents per share, compared with a net profit $81.4
million, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Like many of its peers developing U.S. shale fields, Whiting
continues to spend massively to find and extract oil and natural
gas reserves. For 2014, the company expects to spend $2.7
billion on capital projects.
The spending should help the company's production jump at
least 10 percent "for the foreseeable future," Chief Executive
James Volker said in a statement.
Excluding impairment charges, hedging costs and other
one-time items, the company earned 88 cents per share. By that
measure, the company's adjusted profit met Wall Street's
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $720.5 million, topping
expectations. The company's production rose 17 percent to
100,960 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Whiting said exploration and impairment charges more than
tripled in the quarter to $325.4 million and interest expense
more than doubled to $43.4 million.
Shares of Denver-based Whiting rose 2.4 percent in
after-hours trading on Wednesday. The stock has gained 24
percent in the past six months.