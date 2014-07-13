July 13 Whiting Petroleum Corp :
* To acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in all-stock transaction
valued at $6.0
billion
* Says $6 billion value includes assumption of kodiak's debt of
$2.2 billion
* Says deal will create largest bakken/three forks producer,
with over 107,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Says expects deal to be accretive to its cash flow per share,
EPS, production
per share for 2015, increasingly accretive thereafter
* Says Kodiak shareholders to receive .177 share of Whiting
stock for each
share of Kodiak, representing value of $13.90 per share
* Says boards of both companies have approved deal, expected to
close in fourth
quarter 2014