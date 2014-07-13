July 13 Whiting Petroleum Corp : * To acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in all-stock transaction valued at $6.0

billion * Says $6 billion value includes assumption of kodiak's debt of $2.2 billion * Says deal will create largest bakken/three forks producer, with over 107,000

barrels of oil equivalent per day * Says expects deal to be accretive to its cash flow per share, EPS, production

per share for 2015, increasingly accretive thereafter * Says Kodiak shareholders to receive .177 share of Whiting stock for each

share of Kodiak, representing value of $13.90 per share * Says boards of both companies have approved deal, expected to close in fourth

quarter 2014