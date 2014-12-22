Dec 22 Whiting Petroleum Corp said on
Monday its proven reserves of oil equivalent have jumped nearly
a third over the past year, thanks largely to its buyout earlier
this month of rival Kodiak Oil & Gas.
The deal, which made Whiting the largest North Dakota oil
producer, lifted the company's proven reserves to 780 million
barrels of oil equivalent, more than two-thirds of which is
comprised of crude oil. The numbers for both years factor in
Kodiak's reserves, Whiting said in a statement.
As part of the deal, Whiting acquired Kodiak's proven
reserves of roughly 167 million barrels of oil equivalent for
$23.77 per barrel. That is far below the current benchmark price
for American crude oil, about $56 per barrel, boosting
the economics of the deal.
Whiting also boosted a revolving credit facility to $3.5
billion from $2.5 billion. The increase is likely designed to
help the company pay down expected Kodiak bond puts of $1.55
billion.
Whiting said it expects to release its 2015 capital spending
plan by next February, citing "volatile oil prices."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)