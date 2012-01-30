Jan 30 Whiting USA Trust II said in regulatory filing that it expects to sell up to 15.9 million trust units in its initial public offering.

The trust, which intends to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHZ," did not reveal their expected price.

In December, the trust filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $385 million in an IPO and said Raymond James would be underwriting the offering.

The trust was formed by Whiting Petroleum to own a non-operating stake in certain predominantly producing properties in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.