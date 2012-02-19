By Gianna Palmer
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 19 Whitney Houston was laid
to rest on Sunday in a private burial before family and close
friends near her birthplace in Newark, New Jersey, more than a
week after her sudden death shocked the world.
The pop star, whose powerful voice fueled her rise to fame
in the mid-1980s with self-titled albums that made her a global
pop star, died in a Beverly Hills hotel room last week. She was
found underwater in a bathtub, but an exact cause of death has
yet to be determined.
Dozens of fans lined the edge of street barriers as the
procession carrying Houston's body drove by under tight security
from a funeral home in Newark, New Jersey to the Forest Lawn
cemetery in nearby Westfield where Houston's body was buried
next to her father.
"It was emotional," Teresa Giannetta, 35, who lives in
Westfield and showed up with her daughter, Julia, 8, said after
the hearse went by. Like many fans, Giannetta said she grew up
listening to Houston's music and likened the singer to "the
voice of my childhood."
"It's bittersweet to have her buried so close to home for
us," she said.
Houston was laid to rest in her burial site after stars,
family and friends mourned her in a spirited Baptist funeral
service at her hometown church on Saturday. The New Hope Baptist
Church in Newark was where Houston honed her wide vocal range as
a young choral singer with her mother Cissy Houston, a backup
singer for Aretha Franklin.
She recorded stirring love songs and vibrant dance tunes
during a 30-year career that peaked with her 1992 signature hit
"I Will Always Love You" and paved the way for a generation of
singers such as Mariah Carey.
But Houston suffered a turbulent personal life and volatile
marriage to singer Bobby Brown, and she admitted to heavy use of
cocaine, marijuana, alcohol and prescription pills. Officials
have said prescription drugs were found in the hotel room where
she died, but they have not yet linked her death to drug use.
"People judge her for the last few years. You cannot do
that. She gave 30 years of her wonderful, beautiful voice and
shared with us. And you have to love that. You have to respect
that," said Donna Wesolowki, 48, of New Jersey, who had watched
Sunday's procession.
Houston's family decided against a public memorial service,
as was done for pop star Michael Jackson after his 2009 death,
but agreed to allow Saturday's four-hour tribute in the church
to be broadcast live by television networks.
(Additional reporting By Christine Kearney; Editing by Bob
Tourtellotte)