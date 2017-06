A file photo of Whitney Houston at the Pre-Grammy Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis in Beverly Hills, California, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES Pop star Whitney Houston was found underwater and apparently unconscious when she was discovered in a Beverly Hills hotel room bathtub, police said on Monday.

Police said in a statement they could not yet speculate on the cause of Houston's death.

"She was underwater and apparently unconscious," Beverly Hills police said in the statement. "Ms. Houston was pulled from the tub by members of her staff and hotel security was promptly notified."

