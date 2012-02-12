Singer Whitney Houston performs the song ''Try It On My Own'' during the ''VH1 Divas Duets'' concert at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller/Files

Singer and actress Whitney Houston, one of the most celebrated performers of her generation and best known for the hit "I Will Always Love You," was found dead at a Beverly Hills hotel on Saturday at the age of 48.

Reactions poured in from all corners of the music world in the hours after her death, via Twitter, prepared press statements, and interviews.

-- "She had everything, beauty, a magnificent voice. How sad her gifts could not bring her the same happiness they brought us." -- Barbra Streisand, in a statement.

-- "I am personally devastated by the loss of someone who has meant so much to me for so many years. Whitney was so full of life. She was so looking forward to tonight even though she wasn't scheduled to perform. She loved music and she loved this night that celebrates music ... Whitney was a beautiful person and a talent beyond compare. She graced this stage with her regal presence and gave so many memorable performances here over the years. Simply put, Whitney would have wanted the music to go on and her family asked that we carry on. I ask that you join me in a moment of silence as we dedicate this evening to Whitney." -- Clive Davis, recording industry executive who helped launch Houston's career, speaking at the party he was hosting at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

-- "I just can't talk about it now. It's so stunning and unbelievable. I couldn't believe what I was reading coming across the TV screen. My heart goes out to Cissy, her daughter Bobbi Kris, her family and Bobby." -- Aretha Franklin, Houston's godmother, in a statement.

-- "I can't believe that Whitney is gone. We spent more than twenty great years together at ARISTA Records with our friend and mentor, Clive Davis. My heart goes out to her family, to Clive, and to everyone who knew and loved this amazingly talented and beautiful artist. I will always love her." -- Barry Manilow, in a statement.

-- "Heartbroken and in tears over the shocking death of my friend, the incomparable Ms. Whitney Houston." -- Mariah Carey, on Twitter.

-- "She means so much to me. You know, Whitney has impacted music in such a great way, and I think that all of us artists can attest to that. I mean, to me she is like one of the ultimate performers in my book. You don't see too many singers standing on their feet by just singing, not doing anything else besides just singing. And her smile was so beautiful. It was a part of her performance. Her stage presence was very special. And her voice. I don't think I need to say anything. It's truly insurmountable. I don't know too many voices like that, that are as amazing as hers." -- singer Ciara, in an interview with Reuters.

-- "She was just a gift in voice ... She was just so innocent in the business, and that voice was so pure and her life was so pure. That's what I'm holding on to. I think what we're going to do in the long run of her life story is focus on the voice, not the tragedy, but the voice." -- Lionel Richie, in an interview with CNN.

-- "I've know Whitney since she was a little girl and I loved her. She was like family to me. I will miss her." -- Smokey Robinson, in a statement.

-- "Whitney Houston was not only an amazing artist but also a beautiful person. She was so smart and her knowledge and appreciation for the musical art form was remarkable." -- Berry Gordy, Motown founder, in a statement.

-- "No words! Just tears #DearWhitney." -- Rihanna on Twitter.

-- "So devastating. We will always love you Whitney, R.I.P." -- Katy Perry on Twitter.

-- "Whitney is dead, OMG, I'm so heartbroken. You were amazing and I hope you have found peace! x." -- Boy George on Twitter.

-- "just heard the news. so crazy. One of the GREATEST VOICES EVER just passed. RIP Whitney Houston. My prayers go out to her friends and family." -- Justin Bieber on Twitter.

-- "I pray that people will remember her for the positive things that happened in her career and in life ... We all go through negativity. We all fall. We all have bumps and bruises that happen through our life. That's what it is to be alive. You fall, but it's not about falling. It's about getting back up. And I hope that people will remember that every time she fell she got right back up. Every time you saw her she had a smile on her face. Hopefully they'll hold on to that." -- singer Ne-Yo, in an interview with Reuters.

