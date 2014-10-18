GENEVA Oct 18 The World Health Organization promised on Saturday that it would publish a full review of its handling of the Ebola crisis once the outbreak was under control, in response to a leaked document that appeared to acknowledge the WHO had failed to do enough.

The WHO said in a statement that it would not comment on the internal document cited in an Associated Press story on Friday The document, a first draft that had not been fact-checked, was "part of an on-going analysis of our response", it said.

"We cannot divert our limited resources from the urgent response to do a detailed analysis of the past response. That review will come, but only after this outbreak is over," the organisation said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Larry king)