ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI Nov 4 Pakistan will not
attend a global tobacco-control conference in India next week, a
government minister said on Friday, in the latest fallout of
strained diplomatic ties between the nuclear-armed neighbours.
India is hosting the biennial conference of the WHO Framework
Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), the only global treaty to
deter tobacco consumption. Delegates from around 180 countries
are expected to attend.
"It's a very important meeting on tobacco, but our visit
doesn't appear feasible due to on-going tensions," Saira Afzal
Tarar, Pakistan's State Minister of Health Sciences Regulation
and Coordination, told Reuters.
India's foreign ministry could not immediately be reached
for comment.
(Reporting by By Syed Raza Hassan and Aditya Kalra; Editing by
Sanjeev Miglani)