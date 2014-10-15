LONDON Oct 15 The World Health Organization
(WHO) approved guidelines on Wednesday urging countries to
increase cigarette taxes to help discourage smoking.
The guidelines, which leave it to individual countries to
determine their own tax rates, were adopted by a conference of
the parties to the WHO's Framework Convention on Tobacco
Control, a treaty signed by 179 countries with the aim of
reducing tobacco use and improving global health.
"Any policy to increase tobacco taxes that effectively
increases real prices reduces tobacco use," said the draft
guidelines, noting that young people and others with lower
disposable income were more responsive to tax and price changes.
The approval of the guidelines comes as more developing
countries follow many richer nations in adopting more stringent
measures to discourage smoking among their populations.
On Wednesday, India's health ministry announced that tobacco
companies must now stamp pictorial and text health warnings
across 85 percent of the surface of cigarette packs on sale in
the world's second most populous country.
WHO has previously suggested a benchmark rate of 70 percent
of the retail price of a pack of cigarettes as a target that
would save lives, but in the new guidelines it stopped short of
recommending a one-size-fits-all approach.
"There is no single optimal level of tobacco taxes that
applies to all countries because of differences in tax systems,
in geographical and economic circumstances and in national
public health and fiscal objectives," the guidelines said.
The guidelines also encouraged earmarking tax revenue for
programmes such as awareness-raising, health promotion and
disease prevention to help curb tobacco use.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller; Editing by Gareth Jones)