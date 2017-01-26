Jan 25 Whole Foods Market Inc said it
would close three remaining regional kitchen facilities as part
of an ongoing plan to streamline its operations.
The three kitchen facilities are in Everett, Massachusetts,
Landover, Maryland and Atlanta, a company spokeswoman said in an
emailed statement.
The closures will affect about 500 jobs, but Whole Foods
said it expects to place most of the employees within the
company or with its suppliers.
In June, U.S. food safety regulators warned the grocer that
inspections at its Everett plant turned up violations that could
result in food being "contaminated with filth or rendered
injurious to health."
The Austin, Texas-based company has reported five quarters
of falling sales at established stores, and while the decline
may be easing, Whole Foods faces intense competition from
retailers ranging from Kroger to Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Amazon.com Inc.
In November, Whole Foods said its co-founder John Mackey
would resume his job as solo chief executive six years after he
split the role with co-CEO Walter Robb, known as the businessman
who carried out Mackey's vision.
