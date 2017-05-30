May 30 Jana Partners nominated former Kellogg Co
executive, and health policy consultant Celeste Clark to
Whole Foods Market Inc's board, as the activist
shareholder pushes the company to boost profits and its sagging
stock.
The hedge fund in April nominated four directors to the
upscale grocer's board, including former Gap Inc CEO
Glenn Murphy, former Harris Teeter Supermarkets CEO Thomas "Tad"
Dickson and former Barclays stock analyst Meredith Adler.
The fund reported an 8.2 percent stake in Whole Foods as of
May 27. (bit.ly/2qxnVJk)
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sayantani Ghosh)