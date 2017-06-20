June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep
its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion
purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might
introduce a different brand with different standards, according
to a filing on Monday.
"They're not stupid enough to go change that," Whole Foods
Chief Executive John Mackey said in a Friday town hall,
according to the filing. "We've been assured ... Over time,
there could be other formats that evolve that -- that might --
wouldn't be branded Whole Foods Market, potentially, wouldn't be
our standards."
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Sandra Maler)