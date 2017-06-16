(Adds analysts' comments, details on Amazon's strategy, updates
share prices)
By Nandita Bose and Lewis Krauskopf
CHICAGO/NEW YORK, June 16 Amazon.com Inc's
proposed purchase of high-end food retailer Whole Foods
Market Inc for $13.7 billion hammered share prices of
food and retail companies on Friday as the proven retail
disruptor stepped boldly into another consumer space.
The deal, which not only helps Amazon make deeper inroads
into the grocery sector but also marks its big entry into the
brick-and-mortar retail space, sent shock waves through the
retail industry.
"Implications ripple far beyond the food segment, where
dominant players like Walmart ... and Target now have to look
over their shoulders at the Amazon train coming down the
tracks," said Charlie O’Shea, retail analyst with Moody's.
RBC Capital Markets said in a note the deal is surprising
because the acquisition would be Amazon's largest to date by a
factor of 10, and also because the online retailer has so far
avoided having much of a physical presence. Amazon had
established a tentative physical footprint with a small number
of Amazon Book Stores.
Shares of U.S., Canadian and European retailers and
supermarket chains fell as investors fretted over the
wide-reaching implications of the deal.
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc were down 4.4 percent
at $75.46 on Friday afternoon, while Target Corp shares
were down 7.1 percent at $51.53. Supermarket chain Kroger Co
was off 12.1 percent at $21.60, United Natural Foods Inc
tumbled 8.6 percent to $36.35 and Sprouts Farmers
Market Inc was down 5.8 percent at $21.13.
The S&P 1500 food and staples retailing index
was off 4.3 percent.
The fallout also spread to Europe. Shares of supermarket
chain Tesco Plc were down 4.8 percent and Carrefour
slipped 3.7 percent.
"Amazon's got its tentacles everywhere and that's another
place to go," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at
R.W. Baird & Co in Sarasota, Florida. "Amazon sees that industry
changing significantly – and they see that people don't
necessarily go to the grocery store anymore."
Amazon shares were up 2.8 percent at $991.35 and Whole Foods
shares were up 28.6 percent at $42.51 in afternoon trading.
Canadian consumer staples stocks fell as much as 3.36
percent, their biggest fall since October 2008. Two of Canada’s
largest grocery chain operators, Loblaw Companies Ltd and
Metro Inc both fell more than 5.5 percent at one point.
Packaged food companies were also damaged by the specter of
healthier food that is less expensive targeting their customer
base.
Shares of Mondelez International Inc, the owner of
Oreo cookies and the whole Nabisco brand, were down 1.1 percent
while Kraft Heinz Co dropped 2.6 percent and Hershey Co
was down 2.5 percent.
Food distributors were also punished, with the S&P 1500
sector index down 3.9 percent and Sysco Corp
down 3.5 percent at $53.57.
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos, Sinead Carew, Chuck
Mikolajczak and Jonathan Spicer in New York, Solarina Ho in
Toronto and Anya George Tharakan and Natalie Grover in
Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Matthew Lewis)