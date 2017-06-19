(Repeats without change)
By Nandita Bose and Jeffrey Dastin
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 When Wal-Mart
Stores Inc bought online retailer Jet.com for $3 billion
last year, it marked a crucial moment - the world's largest
brick-and-mortar retailer, after years of ceding e-commerce
leadership to arch rival Amazon, intended to compete.
On Friday, Amazon.com Inc countered. With its $14
billion purchase of grocery chain Whole Foods Market Inc
, the largest e-commerce company announced its intention
to take on Wal-Mart in the brick-and-mortar world.
The two deals make it clear that the lines that divided
traditional retail from e-commerce are disappearing and sector
dominance will no longer be bound by e-commerce or
brick-and-mortar, but by who is better at both.
Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods also brings disruption to
the $700 billion U.S. grocery sector, a traditional area of
retailing that stands on the precipice of a ferocious price war.
German discounters Aldi and Lidl are battling Wal-Mart, which
controls 22 percent of the U.S. grocery market, with each vowing
to undercut whatever price the others offer.
The stakes are highest for Wal-Mart. Amazon's move aims at
the heart of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant's
business - groceries, which account for 56 percent of Wal-Mart's
$486 billion in revenue for the year ending Jan. 31. With the
deal, Whole Foods’ more than 460 stores become a test bed with
which Amazon can learn how to compete with Wal-Mart’s 4,700
stores with a large grocery offering that are also within 10
miles (16 km) of 90 percent of the U.S. population.
Amazon is expected to lower Whole Foods' notoriously high
prices, enabling it to pursue Wal-Mart's customers. The push
comes as Wal-Mart is headed in the opposite direction - going
after Amazon's higher-income shoppers with a recent string of
acquisitions of online brands such as Moosejaw and Modcloth and
on Friday, menswear e-tailer Bonobos.
Wal-Mart may be ready. In preparation for the grocery price
war, Wal-Mart in recent months has cut grocery prices, improved
fresh food and meat offerings, modernized shelving and lighting
in its grocery aisles, and expanded its online grocery pickup
service.
Marc Lore, the Jet.com founder who now runs Wal-Mart's
e-commerce business after selling a startup to Amazon, told
Reuters in an interview that Amazon's move does not change
Wal-Mart's game plan. "We're playing offense," he said.
Wal-Mart is offering curbside pickup of online grocery
purchases at 700 locations, with 300 more planned by year end.
It also is testing same-day fresh and frozen home delivery from
10 of its stores. "We see an opportunity to do a lot more of
that," Lore said.
Roger Davidson, who oversaw Wal-Mart's global food
procurement and now is president of Oakton Advisory Group, said
the deal will reduce Wal-Mart's brick-and-mortar advantage.
"I think this acquisition is a concern," he said.
Some industry observers say Amazon will find it difficult to
use Whole Foods to pull away Wal-Mart shoppers because the two
stores appeal to different customers.
But Michelle Grant, head of retailing at market research
firm Euromonitor, said Amazon could use an obscure part of the
Whole Foods portfolio - Whole Foods 365 - to lure Wal-Mart
shoppers.
Whole Foods 365 offers private-label goods and lower prices
than typical Whole Foods stores, and is targeted at younger,
value-conscious shoppers. Amazon could provide the financial
capital and tactical ability to build that into something big.
"That (Whole Foods 365) may become a big problem for
Wal-Mart," Grant said.
Amazon, which reported $12.5 billion in cash and equivalents
and a free cash flow of $10.2 billion in the year ended March
31, has plenty to spend. Wal-Mart reported $6.9 billion in cash
and equivalents and $20.9 billion in free cash flow at its year
ended Jan. 31.
Brittain Ladd, a former senior manager at Amazon who worked
on its brick-and-mortar strategy, said Amazon will use Whole
Foods to test concepts for the grocery store of the future.
Ladd, who left Amazon in March, said Amazon will seek to
eliminate checkout lines by using technology that automatically
scans goods as customers add them to their shopping carts. It
will select merchandise based on Amazon's vaunted customer data,
and potentially expects the use of technology to change prices
during the course of a day.
Amazon declined comment on competition with Walmart but
spokesman Drew Herdener said in a statement the company has no
plans to cut jobs or use technology in development at its
Seattle Amazon Go store to automate jobs of cashiers.
Ladd, who helped with AmazonFresh's global expansion and now
is a supply chain consultant, said an Amazon-owned Whole Foods
also likely will offer in-car pickup of online purchases, and
home delivery from Whole Foods stores, add pharmacies and
showcase Amazon devices inside the stores.
"Amazon will reduce prices and change the assortment of
products carried in Whole Foods stores to attract a larger
customer base," said Ladd. "Kroger and Wal-Mart will be impacted
as their customers will defect to Amazon."
(Additional reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by
David Greising, Peter Henderson and Bill Trott)