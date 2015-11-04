UPDATE 2-Reduced discounting drives Coach's profit beat
May 2 Coach Inc reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting in the United States, sending its shares up 7 percent in premarket trading.
Nov 4 Upscale grocer Whole Foods Market Inc said it would buy back an additional $1 billion in shares and increased its quarterly dividend.
Whole Foods raised its dividend by 4 percent, its fifth consecutive increase since reinstating the dividend in 2011. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, May 2 Singer Janet Jackson has announced she is going back on tour later this year, returning to the stage in the United States and Canada after taking time off to give birth to her first child.