(Updates company comment, adds background, analyst comment,
updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Sept 28 Upscale food market operator Whole Foods
Market Inc said it would cut about 1,500 jobs, or about
1.6 percent of its workforce as it works to bring down costs.
The magnitude of the job cuts, which will happen over the
next eight weeks, are unprecedented at Whole Foods and come as
the company invests in technology upgrades and tries to shed its
reputation for high prices.
The affected jobs will be both in stores and in regional
operations, the company said in an email to Reuters on Monday,
declining to give further details.
"Management may have had no choice but to address the
pricing issue with more urgency," Pivotal Research Group Ajay
Jain said in an email. "(This) underscores our view that Whole
Foods is not in a position of strength competitively."
The company, which dominates the natural and organic grocery
category in the United States, faces increasing competition from
specialty retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market Inc,
Fresh Market Inc and Trader Joe's as well as from
mainstream retailers such as Kroger Co and Wal-Mart
Stores Inc.
The job cuts, assuming they involve full-time positions,
could save the company 20 basis points of selling and general
expenses over the next two years, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey
analyst David Magee wrote in a note.
This would partially counteract a planned 50-basis-point
contraction in gross margin due to lower prices, Magee said.
Whole Foods has launched new mobile apps this year and is
testing a loyalty program in a few stores in New Jersey and
Pennsylvania.
Whole Foods also plans to launch a chain of smaller, more
value-focused stores next year, which it has said will be
"technology-oriented."
The company said it would offer employees options including
transition pay and severance, or allow them to apply for other
jobs.(1.usa.gov/1KOdoMG)
The New York's Department of Consumer Affairs said in June
that it was investigating Whole Foods after finding that the
company charged too much for some prepackaged foods at nine of
its New York City stores.
The company's shares were up slightly at $31.21 in late
morning trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr and Savio D'Souza)