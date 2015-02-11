PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on expected U.S. Fed rate hike in June
Feb 11 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said same-store sales in the current quarter were accelerating, sending shares in the largest U.S. organic and natural food supermarket up 1.4 percent in after-hours trading.
Same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for retailers, rose 4.5 percent for the first quarter that ended Jan 18. That matched the analyst estimate compiled by Consensus Metrix.
Those sales were up 4.9 percent for the current quarter through Feb. 8.
Same-store sales increased 3.1 percent during the quarter ended Sept. 28.
Shares in the upscale grocer were up $1.19 to $54.72 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Andrew Hay)
DETROIT, May 3 Automotive supplier Delphi Automotive Plc on Wednesday said that it would spin off its powertrain unit in order to focus on developing technology for autonomous driving systems, vehicle connectivity and electrically powered vehicles, sending its stock up about 11 percent in early trade.