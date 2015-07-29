(Adds details from conference call)

By Lisa Baertlein

July 29 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said same-store sales growth cooled again in the third quarter, hurt by competition and an overcharging scandal in its New York City stores, and its shares tumbled 11 percent in after-hours trade.

The Austin, Texas-based chain's same-store sales, a closely watched performance gauge for retailers, were up just 1.3 percent for the quarter ended July 5, far less than the 2.8 percent gain expected by analysts polled by Consensus Metrix.

Those sales rose 3.6 percent in the second quarter and 4.5 percent in the first quarter. The rapid deceleration is troubling for investors, who have wondered how long Whole Foods could maintain its grip on the natural and organic grocery category it pioneered and long dominated.

Early this month, an investigation by New York's Department of Consumer Affairs found that Whole Foods charged too much for some prepackaged foods at the company's nine New York City stores.

Executives, who have apologized to shoppers, said they are working to rebuild trust after national media attention hurt sales around the country.

Third-quarter net income rose 2 percent to $154 million, or 43 cents per share, missing Wall Street's estimate.

Whole Foods also dialed down its 2015 same-store sales forecast. It now expects growth in the low single digit percentages, versus its prior call for growth in the low to mid-single digit percentages.

Its forecast for fourth-quarter earnings of 34 to 35 cents per share also fell short of analysts' estimate of 38 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Executives in May attributed the slowdown to competition from mainstream and specialty retailers and "severe cannibalization" from the company's own stores in some areas.

It is responding with a new chain of smaller markets that target Millennials and value-oriented shoppers. Called 365 by Whole Foods Market, it is a nod to the company's lower-cost private label brand.

The company said it has signed four leases for 365 stores, and that it plans to convert one Whole Foods Market to the new concept. The first 365 store will debut in Los Angeles' hipster Silver Lake neighborhood. Other stores are slated for Santa Monica, California; Portland, Oregon; Houston; and Bellevue, Washington.

Whole Foods plans to open up to five 365 stores in the second half of 2016 and then to double the number of openings in 2017.

The company's stock fell $4.47 to $36.35 in after-hours trade.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Grant McCool and Dan Grebler)