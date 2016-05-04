BRIEF-Community Health Systems names Thomas Aaron as CFO
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
May 4 Whole Foods Market Inc on Wednesday said sales at established stores fell more than expected in the second quarter.
Same-store sales for the fiscal second quarter ended April 10 slipped 3 percent from a year earlier, more than the 2 percent decline analysts' expected.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Thomas J. Aaron named chief financial officer of Community Health Systems
* Georgia Power announces new 139-mw solar project at Robins Air Force Base