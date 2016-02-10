Nigerian oil labour union calls for Exxon Mobil shutdown in Delta
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
Feb 10 Upscale grocery chain Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 1.8 percent decline in sales at established stores due to intense competition from big-box retailers in the organic foods market.
Net income fell to $157 million in the first quarter ended Jan. 17 from $167 million a year earlier.
On a per share basis, net income was flat at 46 cents per share as the company had a lower share count in the latest quarter.
Sales rose 3.4 percent to $4.83 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
YENAGOA, Nigeria, May 19 A Nigerian oil labour union on Friday called for the shutdown of all Exxon Mobil Corp facilities in the Niger Delta, a union representative said.
May 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1315 GMT on Friday: