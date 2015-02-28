BOSTON Feb 28 Grocer Whole Foods Market Inc rescheduled its annual investor meeting to September 15 after regulators withdrew support for its plan to skip a shareholder resolution.

Whole Foods of Texas gave the new date in a securities filing on Friday, pushing back a meeting originally planned for March 10.

The meeting had drawn attention after Whole Foods won permission from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to leave off its proxy statement a proposed shareholder resolution meant to make it easier for investors to run their own director candidates.

The reform known as "proxy access" has become a central issue in the upcoming spring shareholder meeting season.

The SEC backed off its decision in January, however, amid criticism from shareholder activists who said the grocer had preempted the resolution with a weaker version of its own.

Whole Foods had said earlier this month it would reschedule its meeting. (Reporting by Ross Kerber, editing by Louise Heavens)