(Recasts; adds executive comment, details on food deflation,
pricing)
By Lisa Baertlein
July 27 Whole Foods Market Inc on
Wednesday gave a disappointing profit forecast and posted its
fourth straight quarter of same-store sales declines as
competition, deflation and its own efforts to cut prices hit
results.
Shares of the company, which is aiming to set itself apart
from the competition by becoming America's healthiest grocery
store, fell almost 5 percent in after-hours trading.
Whole Foods has been trying to shake its "Whole Paycheck"
reputation of lofty prices and is pouring money into a new
value-oriented chain called 365 by Whole Foods Market, which it
said had started off well.
Still, executives said the nation's largest natural and
organic grocery chain is battling "good enough" shopping
alternatives from Kroger Co, Wegmans and H-E-B
supermarkets, which have been successfully expanding into the
specialty realm it pioneered.
Net income for the third quarter fell 22 percent to $120
million, or 37 cents per share, matching the average analyst
per-share profit estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue was $3.70 billion for the quarter, short of
analysts' estimate of $3.73 billion.
Whole Foods forecast fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 23
cents to 24 cents per share, below analysts' average profit
estimate of 25 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company is reviewing plans for new stores to reflect its
"more conservative" projections and to adjust for lessons
learned from its 365 stores, Co-Chief Executive Walter Robb said
on a conference call with analysts.
In the first three weeks of the fiscal fourth quarter,
through July 24, sales at established Whole Foods stores were
down 2.4 percent compared with a year earlier.
Declining costs for foods such as produce, beef, almonds and
eggs contributed to sales declines, as well as consumers trading
down to lower-priced items. But the company said shoppers are
buying more products per trip and that some departments, such as
produce, are getting more traffic.
Same-store sales were down 2.6 percent for the fiscal third
quarter ended July 3. Those sales had dropped 3 percent in the
second quarter, 1.8 percent in the first quarter and 0.2 percent
in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.
The company, which has seen higher than expected healthcare
costs erode labor cost savings from centralizing marketing and
some purchasing, in May debuted its first 365 store.
Analysts worry that competition from other supermarkets as
well as from 365 itself will further harm Whole Foods. One
analyst recently noted that the Whole Foods near the 365 store
in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood appeared to have
lowered prices to be more in line with its newer cousin -
fueling worries about cannibalization.
Whole Foods opened its second 365 store two weeks ago and
plans a third location this year.
The retailer is testing an "imperfect fruit" program in
California as part of a push to reduce food waste by selling
wholesome but "ugly" produce. It also is testing a rewards
program in the Dallas/Forth Worth market with the goal of
launching it nationally next year.
Joe Agnese, analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence in a
client note cut his rating on Whole Foods' stock to "strong
sell" from "sell," citing narrowing margins, reduced prices and
increased marketing spending.
Shares of Whole Foods were down $1.64 at $32 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)