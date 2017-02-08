BRIEF-Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
* Softrock announces proposed convertible debenture financing
Feb 8 Whole Foods Market Inc reported a 2.4 percent fall in quarterly sales at established stores, marking the sixth straight quarter of declines.
Analysts on average had expected a 1.7 percent drop in same-store sales, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
The company said its same-store sales were down 3.2 percent in the first month of the current quarter through Feb. 5.
Revenue rose to $4.92 billion in the first quarter ended Jan. 15, from $4.83 billion a year earlier.
Net income fell to $95 million, or 30 cents per share, from $157 million, or 46 cents per share. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
