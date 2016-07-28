July 28 Whole Foods Market Inc's shares
plunged on Thursday as the company's efforts to position itself
as a competitively priced grocer yielded little results in the
third quarter.
The upscale grocer reported its fourth straight quarter of
same-store sales decline and forecast a disappointing
current-quarter profit forecast as competition, deflation and
its own efforts to cut prices hit results.
Whole Foods' shares fell nearly 10 percent to $30.32 on
Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange - their biggest intraday
percentage drop in a year.
The stock should be trading at $27.30, a 19 percent discount
to Wednesday's close of $33.64, according to StarMine's
intrinsic valuation model, suggesting that the stock is
overpriced.
The shares, which have declined 18 percent in the past 12
months, trades at 21.69 times forward earnings, compared with
its peer median of 18.84.
"The most worrisome development about Whole Foods' latest
results is the continued sales deceleration heading into FY17,"
Pivotal Research Group analyst Ajay Jain wrote in a note.
Whole Foods, dubbed as "Whole Paycheck" for its lofty
prices, has been spending heavily on a new value-oriented chain
called "365 by Whole Foods Market", which offers lower prices
and more technology than its supermarkets.
Whole Foods opened the first 365 store in Silver Lake,
California in the third quarter and has opened another one in
the current quarter in Lake Oswego, Oregon.
But the company is getting badly hit by competition from
cheaper alternatives such as Kroger Co, Wegmans and H-E-B
supermarkets, which have successfully expanded into fresh and
organic products that Whole Foods pioneered.
Analysts said the company's new 365 stores and other
cost-cutting and discounting plans might help it next year, but
these factors will do little to offset near-term competitive
concerns.
As the company opens more of the smaller stores, it will
have to cut down the number of standard Whole Food stores
openings, Guggenheim Securities analyst John Heinbockel said.
"We are encouraged by 365 and other behind-the-scenes
initiatives, but believe it's prudent to wait for signs WFM is
reaccelerating legacy business trends in FY17," Wedbush analyst
Phil Terpolilli said in a note, referring to the company's push
to cut prices and operational costs, and find cheaper ways to
procure goods.
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru, Additional reporting
by Siddharth Cavale; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Don
Sebastian)