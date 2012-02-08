* Q1 EPS $0.65 vs Street view $0.60
* Same-store sales rise 8.7 pct, more than analysts'
expected
* Raises 2012 outlook
* Shares up less than 1 percent after hours
Feb 8 Grocer Whole Foods Market Inc
reported another quarterly profit beat and raised
its 2012 forecast after a key sales gauge rose more than
analysts expected.
Financial results at the Austin, Texas-based company,
which caters to health-conscious and generally upscale shoppers,
have defied the volatile U.S. economy for many months and
expectations were high going into the results.
Whole Foods said on Wednesday that net income increased 33
percent to $118.3 million, or 65 cents per share, for its fiscal
first quarter, ended Jan. 15 . That was 5 cents higher than
analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Closely watched same-store sales rose 8.7 percent, topping
the 8.1 percent gain analysts had expected on average, according
to Thomson Reuters data. That sales gain was similar to the rise
in the prior quarter.
Sales at Whole Foods, the biggest U.S. grocery chain
that focuses on organic and natural food products, rose 13
percent to $3.4 billion, slightly more than Wall Street's
estimate.
Based on results from the first quarter, Whole
Foods raised its full-year profit forecast to a range of $2.28
to $2.32 per share, from $2.21 to $2.26 per share.
Shares of Whole Foods, which have gained more than
47 percent over the last year, rose 0.8 percent to $78.57
in extended trading.