July 2 Whole Foods Market Inc admitted
that there were pricing issues at its New York City stores, a
week after the NY Department of Consumer Affairs said the
supermarket chain was overstating the weight of prepackaged
meat, dairy and other goods.
Chief Executives Walter Robb and John Mackey apologized in a
YouTube video and said the mistakes were inadvertent. (bit.ly/1Ivo711)
"We made some mistakes, we want to own that and tell you
what we are doing about it," Robb said, adding that the mistakes
were unintentional and sometimes favored customers.
The overcharging ranged from 80 cents for a package of pecan
panko to $14.84 for a package of coconut shrimp, the agency said
on June 24. (on.nyc.gov/1TNfumL)
The agency tested 80 types of food and found all of them to
have mislabeled weight. [IDL:nL3N0ZA4G5]
Whole Foods would increase training in stores across the
country to fix the pricing issues and implement a third-party
auditing system to check the progress, Mackey said.
Whole Foods said it would give any item in the fresh section
for free if it is found to be overweighed.
Whole Foods, which dominates natural and organic grocery
sales in the United States, is nicknamed "Whole Paycheck" for
its high prices.
