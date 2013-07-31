July 31 Whole Foods Market Inc on
Wednesday reported a third-quarter profit that beat Wall
Street's view, but the company said the growth rate for closely
watched same-store sales has slowed so far in the current
quarter, and its shares slipped 1.2 percent in extended trading.
Same-store sales, a key gauge of performance for retailers,
jumped 7.5 percent for the quarter that ended July 7.
So far in the fiscal fourth quarter, same-store sales are up
5.8 percent.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, the largest U.S. natural
and organic grocery chain, said third-quarter net income
increased 21 percent to $142 million, or 38 cents per share - a
penny better than the average estimate compiled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Whole Foods shares were down 66 cents to $54.94 in extended
trading.
