By Phil Wahba
Nov 6 Whole Foods Market Inc on
Wednesday lowered its sales forecast for fiscal 2014, citing
price cuts to keep up with competitors, and shares fell 9.5
percent in after-hours trading.
Expectations were high ahead of the company's fiscal
fourth-quarter report, in part because the upscale grocer's
sales trends tend to mirror those of Starbucks Corp,
which reported strong results for the latest quarter.
But Whole Foods has had to match prices of rivals as a
growing number of retailers, including Kroger Co, Costco
Wholesale Corp, Target Corp and even Wal-Mart
Stores Inc have increased their offerings of fresh and
organic food, pressuring the grocer.
"It's coming from all directions," Morningstar analyst Ken
Perkins said.
Overall sales rose 2.2 percent to $2.98 billion. Wall Street
analysts were expecting $3.04 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales, a key gauge of performance for retailers,
rose 5.9 percent for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept. 29,
the slowest pace of the year and below the 8 percent pace Wall
Street got used to in recent years.
Those comparable are up 5.8 percent so far.
Whole Foods executives took umbrage at the suggestion that
slower growth reflected a deeper problem for the company.
"The fundamentals are the same. There's nothing broken about
the growth story," co-Chief Executive Officer Walter Robb told
Reuters, citing the company's recent store openings and plans to
eventually have 1,000 U.S. stores, compared with 367 now.
Austin, Texas-based Whole Foods, the largest U.S. natural
and organic grocery chain, lowered its same-store sales growth
for fiscal 2014 by 1 percentage point on both ends of the range
to a rise of 5.5 percent to 7 percent.
The company lowered prices in a number of categories in the
last two quarters and Robb told Reuters there was room for more
in the perishable foods category.
It also lowered its profit forecast to a range of $1.65 to
$1.69 per share from an earlier range of $1.69 to $1.72.
Net income rose to $121 million, or 32 cents per share, from
$113 million, or 30 cents last year, and 1 penny better than
Wall Street expected.