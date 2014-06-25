June 24 Whole Foods Markets Inc has
agreed to pay $800,000 after an investigation found that the
supermarket chain overcharged customers in California, officials
in the state said on Tuesday.
State and local inspectors found during a year-long
investigation that Whole Foods charged more than the advertised
price on many items, according to a statement from Los Angeles
City Attorney Mike Feuer.
Problems included failing to subtract at checkout the weight
of salad bar containers, giving less weight than shown on labels
for packaged items sold by the pound and selling items such as
kebabs and deli foods by the piece rather than by the pound as
required by law.
Whole Foods agreed to pay $630,000 in civil penalties to the
city attorneys of Los Angeles, San Diego and Santa Monica, who
brought the case. It will also pay $100,000 into a consumer
protection trust fund, and $68,394 for costs.
The Austin, Texas-based company also agreed to a five-year
injunction that requires accurate pricing, increased monitoring
of its pricing practices and random audits.
In a statement, Whole Foods said it cooperated with
authorities, and that its pricing was accurate 98 percent of the
time. "We will continue to refine and implement additional
processes to minimize such errors going forward," it said.
Whole Foods operates 74 stores in California.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York and Lisa Baertlein
in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)