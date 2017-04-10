BOSTON, April 10 Hedge fund Jana Partners has
lined up a handful of people including former Gap Inc Chief
Executive Glenn Murphy to serve as possible directors at organic
grocery chain Whole Foods Market, a person familiar with
the matter said on Monday.
Murphy bought $44 million worth of Whole Foods stock,
according to a regulatory filing made by Jana Partners.
Additionally Tad Dickson, a former CEO of Harris Teeter
Supermarkets, and Meredith Adler, a former Barclays analyst,
have committed to serve on Jana's slate. Diane Dietz, former
chief marketing officer at Safeway, and food writer Mark Bitman
are working with the hedge fund.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)