LONDON Aug 21 Wh Smith Plc

* Travel business continues its good performance and new store opening programme remains on track both in UK and internationally

* In high street business our focus on gross margin gains and tight cost control continues to deliver a good performance

* Expects outcome for year to 31 August 2014 to be in line with market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)