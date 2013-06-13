BRIEF-S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
* S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
LONDON, June 13 WH Smith PLC : * Total group sales in the first 14 weeks of the second half of the financial
year were down 5% * Like-for-like sales down 6% compared to the same period last year * Whsmith travel total sales were flat and like-for-like sales were down 4% in
the period * New store opening programme, both in the UK and internationally, continues to
progress well * Whsmith high street total sales were down 8% and like-for-like sales were
down 7% in the period * Financial position is in line with market expectations and our balance sheet
remains strong
* S&W enters North American distribution agreement with Wilbur Ellis
KHARTOUM, May 30 Sudan's cabinet has approved a ban on importing agricultural and animal products from Egypt, Sudan's state news agency SUNA said on Tuesday, escalating trade tensions between the neighbours.