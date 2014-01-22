BRIEF-Vietnam's FPT Corp says Q1 net profit up 21 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit up 21 percent y/y at 540 billion dong ($23.8 million) Further company coverage:
Jan 22 WH Smith PLC : * Trading performance for the 20 weeks to 18 January * Total sales were down 4% with like-for-like (lfl) sales also down 4% for the
20 weeks * In travel, total sales were up 2% with lfl sales down 1% * High street performed in line with our expectations, with total sales down 7%
and lfl sales down 6% * Improvement in gross margin in both divisions * Confident in making further progress in the year * Source text
* Q1 operating profit reached SEK 431 million (381), an improvement of 13 percent