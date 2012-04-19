* Profit before tax up 3pct to 66 mln pounds
LONDON, April 19 Newspapers, books and
stationery retailer WH Smith plans to expand
domestically and internationally, focusing on new stores at
travel hubs and in growing overseas markets which are helping
offset weakness on Britain's high streets.
WH Smith, which operates over 1,100 stores primarily in
Britain, said on Thursday that profit before tax rose to 66
million pounds ($105.8 million) in the six months ending 29 Feb.
2012, up from 64 million pounds during the same period in 2011.
"We expect the trading environment to be challenging," Chief
Executive Kate Swann said in a statement.
"However we are a resilient business with a consistent
record of both profit growth and cash generation and we have
opportunities for growth in the UK and internationally."
The retailer said it planned to open 20 new shops in India,
Australia, Qatar, Gibraltar, Dubai, Fiji and Saudi Arabia,
taking its total number of overseas stores opened or agreed to
80. It runs the international stores through a mixture of
franchises, joint-ventures and direct leases.
"We will continue to grow our international channel in a low
risk and pragmatic way, utilising our different operating
models," the company said.
WH Smith said its resilient Travel unit, which includes
stores at airports, train stations, and motorway service
stations, performed well with operating profit up 8 percent to
27 million pounds from 25 million pounds. The division plans to
open 17 new units in Britain in the second half of the year.
Operating profit at its High Street division was flat at 47
million pounds with like-for-like sales down 5 percent.
With British incomes squeezed by muted wage growth and high
unemployment during a time of government austerity, many high
street stores have struggled or gone out of business altogether.
"In the High Street, it was another resilient performance,
really demonstrating the robustness of the business model there,
particularly in challenging trading conditions," Swann told
reporters during a conference call.
The 220-year-old group said it achieved cost savings of 8
million pounds at its High Street division in the first half,
which was 2 million pounds ahead of plan, and that it expected a
further 3 million pounds in savings in the second half.
Swann added she did not expect this summer's Olympic Games
to boost profitability as operating costs at its London shops
will increase due to restrictions on when products can be
delivered to the stores.
WH Smith shares were down 1.4 percent at 539.5 pence by 0726
GMT, underperforming a 0.4 percent stronger FTSE 250 midcap
index.
Philip Dorgan, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said WH Smith had
put in another strong performance with earnings per share growth
of 14 percent "not to be sniffed at".
"Shareholders have been given a generous 15 percent hike in
the dividend," he wrote in a note to clients. "We think that the
catalyst for a share price re-rating will be an improved outlook
for passenger numbers in Travel."