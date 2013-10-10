LONDON Oct 10 British books and stationery
retailer WH Smith beat forecasts with a 6 percent rise
in year profit, driven by a strategy that focuses on improving
profit margins and reducing costs rather than growing underlying
sales.
The 221-year-old group, also said on Thursday it would buy
back another 50 million pounds ($79.7 million) of shares, having
completed a programme of the same amount announced last August.
It also increased targeted cost savings in its high street
business to 22 million pounds over the next three years.
Data and surveys have shown an improving outlook for UK
consumer spending, which generates about two-thirds of gross
domestic product, but retailers remain wary as inflation
continues to outpace wage rises.
"Looking to the year ahead, we continue to plan cautiously
in an uncertain environment, however we are a resilient business
and are well positioned for continued growth in both the UK and
internationally," said chief executive Steve Clarke, who
succeeded Kate Swann in July.
WH Smith, which trades from over 1,200 stores, made a pretax
profit of 108 million pounds in the year to Aug. 31.
That compares to analysts' consensus forecast of 107 million
pounds and 102 million pounds made in the 2011-12 year.
Total sales fell 5 percent to 1.19 billion pounds, with
sales at stores open over a year also down 5 percent.
However, the firm's gross margin improved 180 basis points
due to better buying and a sales mix of more profitable
products.
WH Smith's travel division - outlets at airports, railway
stations, motorway service stations, hospitals and work places -
posted a 5 percent rise in trading profit to 66 million pounds,
while the firm's traditional high street business made 56
million pounds, up 4 percent.
The firm ended the period with net cash of 31 million pounds
and raised its dividend payout by 14 percent to 30.7 pence.
Shares in WH Smith, up 27 percent over the last year, closed
Wednesday at 835 pence, valuing the business at 1.04 billion
pounds.