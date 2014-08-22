Aug 22 Zhejiang WHWH Industry Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire three media firms for 3.065 billion yuan (498.29 million US dollar) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.02 billion yuan via private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on Aug 25

