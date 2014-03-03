BOSTON, March 3 Alsop Louie Partners led a $9
million investment in Wickr, a San Francisco-based startup
founded by privacy advocates in 2012 that produces a mobile app
for sending self-destructing text, photo and video messages.
Gilman Louie, a partner with Alsop Louie Partners, will join
Wickr's board of directors, the company said in a statement on
Monday. Louie was the first chief executive of In-Q-Tel, an
investment arm of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency set up in
1999 to help the spy agency develop new technologies.
Other Wickr investors in the current round include Juniper
Networks Inc, the Knight Foundation, former White House
security advisor Richard Clarke, Def Con hacking conference
founder Jeff Moss and Thor Halvorssen, president of the Human
Rights Foundation.
Wickr's rivals include more established brands Snapchat and
WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc last month agreed to buy for
about $19 billion in cash and stock.