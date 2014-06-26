NEW YORK, June 26 Wickr, a startup founded by
privacy advocates, said it has raised $30 million from investors
including CME Group Inc to help develop self-destructing
messaging technology for use by financial services firms and
gaming companies.
Wickr, which offers to consumers mobile apps that send
self-destructing text, photo and video messages, said on
Thursday that other investors in the round include online gaming
firm Wargaming and Breyer Capital.
CME Group said Wickr was the first investment in a new fund
known as Liquidity Ventures I.
Breyer Capital Chief Executive Jim Breyer will join the
board of directors of the San Francisco-based company, whose
rivals include more established brands such as Snapchat and
WhatsApp, which Facebook Inc agreed to buy in February
for about $19 billion.
Wickr Chief Executive Nico Sell said that her firm will use
the new capital to develop self-destruction messaging technology
that the financial services firms and gaming industry can use to
communicate securely on all platforms, including mobile devices
and personal computers.
She said that Wickr has hired Andrew Caspersen, former chief
security officer and chief privacy officer of Charles Schwab
Corp, to run its new financial services unit.
Previous investors Alsop Louie Partners, Juniper Networks
Inc, the Knight Foundation and Riverwood Capital also
participated in the series B round.
Early investors include former White House security adviser
Richard Clarke, Def Con hacking conference founder Jeff Moss and
Thor Halvorssen, president of the Human Rights Foundation.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; editing by Matthew Lewis)