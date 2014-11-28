Nov 28 Wiener Privatbank SE :

* 9-month pre-tax profit of 1.30 million euros versus 1.07 million euros year ago

* 9-month net commission income increased to 2.19 million euros (9 months 2013: 1.78 million euros)

* 9-month operating result was -0.62 million euros, remained at the same level of last year's -0.55 million euros

* 9-month net interest income of 970,924 euros versus 1.07 million euros year ago

* Says board expects a positive result due to expansion of business activities and placement of new products for the whole of 2014