VIENNA Nov 12 Third-quarter core profit at
Wienerberger, the world's biggest brickmaker, fell
short of expectations on Thursday as the firm reported weakness
in key European markets and announced charges for "structural
adjustments" including plant closures.
Poor demand in countries including Germany, France and
Russia prompted the firm to make those adjustments, which would
have a 20 million euro ($21.4 million) impact on core earnings,
mostly in the fourth quarter, its chief executive said.
Wienerberger shares fell as much as 9.5 percent in early
trading after the results were announced. At 1014 GMT they were
down 6.2 percent at 15.11 euros.
"Sound growth in the first half-year was followed by a
certain slowdown in dynamics during the third quarter," the
company said in a statement.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) edged down to 112.5 million euros ($120.8
million) in the three months ended September from 113.0 million
euros in the same period last year.
The figure, adjusted for non-recurring items, was less than
the lowest estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts, in which the
average forecast was 123 million euros.
When asked why the structural adjustments were not excluded
from adjusted EBITDA, Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch told
reporters it was because those costs were too high.
"It is a question of size," he said.
Wienerberger said the 20 million euros would have to be
taken off its full-year adjusted EBITDA target of 375 million.
The 20 million includes 6 million booked in the third
quarter for items including the closure of a plant in Germany
and another in Switzerland, Scheuch said. The remaining 14
million euros were expected in the fourth quarter, he added.
Scheuch said the adjustments included an array of items such
as the accelerated integration of units and cost-cutting
measures, many of them aimed at improving performance in markets
where demand had been poor.
"The countries that have been characterised by a weak demand
level since the start of the year continued to have an
unfavourable effect on our business," Wienerberger said.
Those countries included Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland
and its home market, Austria. Scheuch also said the situation in
Russia had worsened on the residential and infrastructure sides.
($1 = 0.9329 euros)
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter)