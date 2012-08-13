VIENNA Aug 13 Austrian homebuilding is not
immune to the euro zone's economic crisis, the chief executive
of the world's biggest brickmaker Wienerberger AG was
quoted saying in a newspaper, although he said the country was
an "Eldorado" compared with some other markets.
Heimo Scheuch said the company was suffering badly in
Europe, which accounts for 90 percent of group sales, but he was
still confident of making a core profit in the United States
this year, while Russia and India were performing very well.
"Eastern Europe is in general still under considerable
pressure. Some markets have to shrink themselves healthy," he
said in remarks published on Monday, citing Hungary as an
example. "By comparison, Austria is an Eldorado."
But asked by Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt whether Austria was
a safe haven, Scheuch said it was not.
"If someone doesn't know whether he'll have a job tomorrow,
he's not going to build a family home. And even if homes are
still built, two new family homes will not make up for the
cancellation of a large public project," he said.
Nonetheless, Scheuch said Wienerberger was to some extent
protected from the broader crisis in the construction industry
because of its exposure to the residential market, and had
bought plastic pipe maker Pipelife to diversify further.
He said the company had the potential to make annual
earnings of 500 million euros ($616 million) before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), without more
investments, adding Pipelife would take that figure closer to
600 million euros.
Scheuch also said prices for Wienerberger's products had
risen in 2011 and were still increasing.
Asked whether Wienerberger might expand into China, Scheuch
said such a move was not under discussion at the moment, and in
any case the company first had to absorb its acquisition of
Pipeline while keeping its debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 2.5.
