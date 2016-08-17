* Q2 adj. EBITDA 138 mln euros vs 142 mln euros poll avgerage

* Negative currency effects to weigh on 2016 EBITDA target

* Feels the effects of devaluation of British pound (Adds shares, details, CEO comment)

VIENNA, Aug 17 Austria's Wienerberger warned on Wednesday negative currency effects would dent its full-year core earnings, as the world's largest brickmaker feels the impact of weaker sterling since Britain voted to leave the European Union.

It shares fell as much as 8.6 percent.

Britain is Wienerberger's largest single market, contributing 10 percent of annual group sales, and it said the depletion of inventories of building materials in the UK and muted demand in the run-up to the Brexit referendum in June had also slowed business.

Wienerberger said it still aimed to post 2016 adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 405 million euros ($456.3 million), but taking into account foreign exchange effects the figure would be 10 million euros lower.

The euro was on average 15 percent higher against the pound in the second quarter, compared with the same time last year.

British construction output fell 0.7 percent in the second quarter, and most analysts expect the construction sector to fare badly in the fallout from the Brexit vote.

HSBC has forecast a 10 percent fall in non-residential construction in 2017/18 and stagnation in residential construction in Britain. German bank Berenberg assumes a 20 percent decline in housing starts in 2017.

Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said he expected new residential construction in Britain to shrink 5 percent in 2016, but was cautiously optimistic.

"The result of the referendum has been accepted, and the (mood in the) construction sector has calmed down," Scheuch said, adding Wienerberger's UK business was stable in July compared with the same month last year.

Wienerberger's underlying EBITDA was 138.2 million euros in the April-to-June period, falling short of the average estimate of 142 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, partly due to weak brick demand in Western Europe and lower gains from real estate sales.

Business in eastern Europe - excluding Russia - and North America was developing well, Scheuch said.

"We continue to see highly diverging developments in our markets, in new residential construction as well as in the renovation and infrastructure sectors," Scheuch said in a statement.

Wienerberger shares were down 6.74 percent at 0944 GMT, underperforming the Austrian blue-chip index ATX, which was down 1 percent.

The stock fell as much as 27 percent in the wake of the Brexit vote and still trades around 15 percent lower, whereas the European sector index recovered from an initial 12 percent loss and currently trades 4 percent higher than the day before the vote's result on June 24.

($1 = 0.8876 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Thomas)