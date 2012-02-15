VIENNA Feb 15 Wienerberger AG,
the world's largest brickmaker, will pay Belgian chemicals group
Solvay 162 million euros ($211.7 million) to acquire
the 50 percent stake in plastic pipe maker Pipelife it does not
already own, the Austrian group said.
It said in a statement on Wednesday the deal will boost
Wienerberger's annual revenues by around 800 million euros and
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by
around 70 million euros.
"As planned, the transaction will reduce
Wienerberger's dependency on cyclical new residential
construction from nearly 70 percent to 60 percent of
revenues and also open sustainable opportunities for growth in
new areas of business and markets," it said.
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
