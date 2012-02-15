VIENNA Feb 15 Wienerberger AG, the world's largest brickmaker, will pay Belgian chemicals group Solvay 162 million euros ($211.7 million) to acquire the 50 percent stake in plastic pipe maker Pipelife it does not already own, the Austrian group said.

It said in a statement on Wednesday the deal will boost Wienerberger's annual revenues by around 800 million euros and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by around 70 million euros.

"As planned, the transaction will reduce Wienerberger's dependency on cyclical new residential construction from nearly 70 percent to 60 percent of revenues and also open sustainable opportunities for growth in new areas of business and markets," it said.

($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields. Editing by Jane Merriman)