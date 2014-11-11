BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
Nov 11 Wierzyciel SA :
* Said on Monday Q3 revenue was 1.3 million zlotys versus 1.2 million zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 operating profit 336,888 zlotys versus 312,497 zlotys a year earlier
* Q3 net profit 131,806 zlotys versus 130,253 zlotys a year earlier
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.